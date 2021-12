Some Fortnite dataminers have been saying that Epic Games has been contacting them and asking them to not leak details ahead of Chapter 3’s release. As noted by PCGamesN, multiple prominent Fortnite leakers have noted that Epic Games has contacted them and asked them not to leak anything during the 19.00 downtime. Leakers Shiina, HYPEX and iFireMonkey all seem willing to work with Epic to not post leaks, but outlined how they feel about it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO