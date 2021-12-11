ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver gets first snowfall after breaking 87-year-old record

Cover picture for the articleDenver finally got its first snowfall of the season on Friday, shattering an 87-year-old record for the city’s latest first snow. It wasn’t much: The official measurement at the Denver International Airport was three-tenths of an inch (0.8 centimeters), according to Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather...

KHON2

Study: Winter tornadoes to get more powerful as world warms

Nasty winter tornadoes — like the deadly ones last week that hit five states — are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world, a new study shows. The combination of a longer and wider track...
Santa Barbara Residents In Alisal Burn Scar Ordered To Evacuate Ahead Of Storm

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the Alisal Fire burn scar ahead of a storm that authorities say has the potential for bringing flooding and debris flows to the area. According to Santa Barbara County, residents should leave before sunset. A flash flood watch also goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, and continues through noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for parts of the #AlisalFire burn scar due to an incoming storm with the potential to produce flooding and debris flows. Residents should leave now or...
Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
Series of storms bearing down on SLO County, and it could last through Christmas

In a classic la Nina pattern, the storm track has been centered over the Pacific Northwest during much of the meteorological fall (September through November). Consequently, a series of low-pressure systems and associated cold fronts/atmospheric rivers produced record-breaking precipitation throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle-Tacoma Airport reported 19 inches of rain this meteorological fall, its wettest on record. Not to be outdone, Abbotsford, British Columbia, had the most with 33 inches of the wet stuff, smashing the previous records and causing extensive flooding.
Colorado Weather: Fierce Combination Of Wind And Snow Coming This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state. For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains. There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver...
Sioux Falls residents clearing sidewalks after first snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a windy and snow-filled day Friday, the sun came out Saturday and many residents in Sioux Falls brought out their shovels to clear their sidewalks and driveways. Roads were already starting to get cleared off Friday, with crews ready for the first...
Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
Snow is here

The first major winter storm of the season is here, and for those looking for mountain snow, it is not disappointing, with plenty more to come. For Mt. Bachelor, we're expecting another 11 to 17 inches of snow overnight, with the chance for another five to nine inches on Monday. This makes for very dangerous travel conditions through the mountain passes, especially when you figure in the other element everyone below 4,000 feet elevation is feeling today; wind.
Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
With big winter storm expected, Truckee residents rush to get homes prepped

TRUCKEE, Calif. — People in the Sierra raced to get their homes and families prepared in advance of theupcoming major winter storm. "[The] town will be really busy and the roads will be crazy," remarked long-time resident Leeann Curtis. "We'll just have to see how people will manage. Plan how you're going to clear your driveway, get a couple of snow shovels, maybe a snowblower."
Major Multi-day Storm Headed Toward Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region. Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco Saturday night and bring light rain. The heaviest rainfall is expected to come Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm spreads east and south. Pacific Gas & Electric is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of electricity outages. On Friday, they said they had stockpiled extra power poles, power lines, transformers...
Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
Storm about to hit Tahoe may ‘be remembered for years to come’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold, winter storm expected to hit Lake Tahoe Saturday night might be “remembered for years to come,” officials said Saturday morning. Today is the final day for basin residents to get ready for a multi-day winter storm that could drop up to 8 feet of snow in the Sierra.
