Caldor Fire Relief

SALISBURY, Md. – A new local organization called ‘A Cousin’s Wish’ is working to make sure those in need are taken care of this holiday season and beyond. Founders Chavia Savage and Asia Morgan tell 47 ABC, they’ve been trying to give back to others since they were little. They tell us. it’s a family value they hold above the rest. Now, they’re working with local organizations and other community members to take care of the homeless and those less fortunate. They say they didn’t grow up with everything, but what they did have was support. Savage and Morgan say they want to make sure everyone has support as well no matter where they are at in life.

