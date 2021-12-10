Updates to UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO