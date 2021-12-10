ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Updates to UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

ufc.com
 4 days ago

Due to medical issues with Matt Schnell, his flyweight bout with Alex Perez has...

www.ufc.com

MMA Fighting

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights

Watch Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights from UFC 269’s co-main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC 269 took place Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title against challenger Julianna Pena. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Biggest upset ever! - Watch Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight highlights from UFC 269

Amanda Nunes has been a dominant force in the UFC as of late, and coming into UFC 269, not many gave Julianna Pena much of a chance against the two-division champion. Peña did not care about the odds and shocked the world. She outstruck and stood toe to toe with Nunes, eventually hurting her, taking her down and getting a very quick submission.
UFC
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
UFC
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Dana White Launches Into Foul-Mouthed Rant Against UFC Superstar

UFC chief Dana White has got into a high-profile spat with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It was announced that Adesanya would take on Australia's Robert Whittaker in February at UFC 271, to which the New Zealander replied with a 'cap' emoji, which is slang for lies or lying. This...
UFC
thespun.com

Photos: Paige VanZant’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Over the years, several big-time athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Among the athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is Paige VanZant. The popular MMA fighter posed for the magazine back in 2019. VanZant shared an honest admission on her decision to...
ENTERTAINMENT
bjpenndotcom

UFC 269 Bonus Report: Kai Kara-France earns ‘POTN’ for KO of Cody Garbrandt

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 269 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. The highly anticipated lightweight title fight produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest (see that here).
UFC
PWMania

Backstage News On Why Roman Reigns Missed This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not appear on the December 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles, CA. In storyline, Paul Heyman said that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 PPV event. According...
WWE
ComicBook

Liv Morgan Injury Update Following WWE Raw Attack

Liv Morgan, after being cheated out of her Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch last week, decided to call out "Big Time Becks" to a rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view on this week's Monday Night Raw. Lynch declined, prompting a brawl between the two. The champ eventually got the advantage and trapped Morgan's arm between the ring post and the steel ringside steps, allowing her to repeatedly stomp on Morgan's elbow. Seeing that her challenger now had an injury, Lynch accepted the challenge.
WWE

