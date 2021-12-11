ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County organization wants input from drivers to improve US-52 corridor

 3 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – US-52 is a busy highway that people around town say could use some serious work.

“We’re looking at safety of the roadway,” senior transportation planner for the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) Sarah Cox said. “Capacity off the roadway, as well as traffic needs on that corridor.”

Improvements to US-52 have been the focus for BCDCOG for months now.

“We’re looking at how do we move vehicles,” Cox said. “How do we address bike and pedestrian needs and that network. How do we provide alternative options for travel which would include transits, and especially premium, high-capacity transit.”

The organization will hold two public input meetings Monday and Tuesday to hear drivers’ concerns and the vision they have for the roadway.

“We have to go to the community,” Cox said. “To hear what they want, see what the vision is for the mid or long range for their community.”

BCDCOG says it’s not looking to make drastic changes to the corridor right away.

“We want to maximize our existing infrastructure and our existing investment in that infrastructure as best possible before we start thinking about adding anything more,” she said.

Officials say this plan is to prepare for the Lowcountry’s growth moving forward.

“There’s opportunities to improve what we have today,” Cox said. “But we have to begin putting the foundation in place for 10 or 20 years down the road.”

US-52 Corridor Public Input Meeting Times and Locations

Monday, December 13:

Location: City of Goose Creek Fire Station Headquarters

210 Button Hall Avenue, Goose Creek, S.C.

Time: 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14:

Location: Moncks Corner Town Hall

118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner, S.C. Time: 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

