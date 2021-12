Congressman Vern Buchanan could soon become the first Florida lawmaker to lead the influential House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, D.C. Buchanan’s opportunity comes as a result of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’s planned resignation. Earlier this year, Buchanan announced that he was interested in running for the top spot on the committee, which is considered the House’s most prestigious and oversees key policies such as health care, tax reform and trade agreements.

