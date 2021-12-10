ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Inflation Jumps to Highest Point Since 1982

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for...

herald-review.com

Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent costs

Bill Ackman believes inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent prices. Friday's CPI release showed a 6.8% increase in November, hitting its highest level since 1982. "The inflation that households are actually experiencing is raging and well in excess of reported gov't statistics," Ackman tweeted. Friday's...
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Opinion by Dana M. Peterson for CNN Business Perspectives. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief. In...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Food Prices Climb to Highest Level in Decades

Feeding one's family in the United States has become a costly affair. In the 12-month period ending in November, the average price for groceries in the U.S. has risen by 6.4%, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports. The figure marks the country's biggest spike in grocery prices since 2008, according to the Bureau.
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

Massive US debts could ‘trap’ Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.
WASHINGTON, DC
retireby40.org

Is It Time to Panic About Inflation?

Holy moly, the CPI (consumer price index) increased 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November. That’s the largest increase in almost 40 years. I never faced this kind of inflation in my adult life. Many of you probably haven’t either. Since I graduated college in 1995, inflation has been around 2-3%. It was manageable and we became used to it. Most years, we could increase our income and overcome inflation. This enabled us to grow our wealth through saving and investing.
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Coloradans Feeling The Pinch As Nationwide Inflation Rate Hits 39 Year High

DENVER (CBS4) – The cost of pretty much everything is surging, including food, gas, housing, cars, and clothes. The staggering inflation is hitting Coloradans hard this holiday season, with one energy nonprofit reporting they’ve received over 500 calls for help last week alone, because people can’t afford their heating bill. “Every number is going up, and no one’s getting raises, no one’s getting richer,” said Denise Stepto with Energy Outreach Colorado. “Last week and the week ending December 5, we completed 574 applications for help, and that amount of money that we spent to help people was over $300,000.” (credit: Getty) New government data...
COLORADO STATE
FOXBusiness

Where are surging consumer prices hitting Americans the hardest?

American households are grappling with the fastest price increases in nearly four decades, with the cost of everything from cars to gasoline to food soaring in November, the Labor Department reported Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX SOARS 6.8%. The consumer price index, which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline...
GAS PRICE

