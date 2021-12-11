Doug Unplugged: The shock of real Christmas tree price tags

Every year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday pass by in a blur, and the Saturday after, I find myself in the back of my dad’s truck on the way to a tree farm. It’s my family’s tradition to walk around the farm gazing at the many trees in a multitude of sizes. We meet up with my aunt and uncle and every year, my aunt and I laugh at my mom as she claims she is having her “Hallmark moment.” My brother and sister fight over who gets to cut the tree down, though it always ends up being my dad. Then, we find the perfect tree, my dad cuts it down, and we all go out for lunch.

