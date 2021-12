Good judgment comes from experience, but experience comes from bad judgments. Nowhere is that more true than in entrepreneurial growth. Especially after an unprecedented stretch of supercharged digital transformation, the time is ripe for brands to reflect on what has and hasn’t worked well for their business, and what needs to shift in order to move successfully toward their next goal. Slow growth is no longer an option — the new imperative is smart growth based on future evolution and the key tenets needed to get there.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO