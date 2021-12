The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big home victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 in watch the game was decided by one point in the final seconds. With not much time to enjoy the victory, the Steelers have to prepare for Thursday Night Football and a trip to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who fell in defeat to the previously winless Detroit Lions on the final play of the game. Additionally, the Vikings lost one of their top receivers to ankle injury. Regardless, hitting the road on a short week is never an easy task.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO