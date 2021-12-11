First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant detected in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – The first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been identified in Ventura County, public health officials announced Friday.

According to the Ventura County Public Health Department, it was detected in a person who is fully vaccinated and is self-isolating. This person's symptoms are improving without any medical care, public health officials said.

As of Friday, a small number of close contacts have been identified and all that have been contacted have so far tested negative and have shown no symptoms. Regardless, those close contacts are still being asked to follow quarantine protocol.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have always known there would be more mutations, resulting in the possibility of a more transmissible variant than the Delta variant,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin. “While we can’t know for certain the impact of Omicron at this time, the good news is that we already know how to reduce transmission and slow spread. I encourage community members to take the steps that we know offer protection, including getting vaccinated, completing your vaccination series, or getting boosted, getting tested and staying at home if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask indoors and at large mega events.”

Public health officials are reiterating their stance throughout the pandemic: get vaccinated.

As more people are expected to travel during the holiday season, getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster shot if eligible is the greatest weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

" The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron, especially against serious illness and death," the public health department said in a news release.

The vaccines are safe, effective and free, health officials have repeatedly said.

There are hundreds of locations across Ventura County for those who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about getting vaccinated, visit MyTurn.Ca.Gov or call 833-422-4255 .

To learn more about COVID-19 in Ventura County and find available resources, visit vcrecovers.org .

