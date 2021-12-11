ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Firearms found in a car blocking a roadway in Salinas

By Sarah Rosenthal
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's office said they found a firearm inside a backpack in the backseat of a vehicle blocking a roadway in Salinas.

The Sheriff's office said officials found the vehicle was blocking a roadway near Boronda Road and Fontes Lane. After searching the vehicle, alcoholic containers and a firearm with no serial numbers on it were also found according to the Sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Monterey County Jail on weapons charges.

