ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What's ahead for inflation? UWM economist can talk about how the economy is affecting housing and employment.

By University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKishor, a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, specializes in macroeconomics, and much of his work is on...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […] The post Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS
Odessa American

THE ECONOMIST: Inflation is complicated

Inflation by some measures is at 30-year highs, hitting many families hard. It’s complicated, but there are basically two things happening. Let’s take a closer look. First, the massive (but largely necessary) deficit spending to minimize fallout from COVID-19 inevitably puts upward pressure on future prices. That piece is permanent and will likely engender somewhat higher inflation than had the pandemic never happened. The Federal Reserve recognized this phenomenon and changed its inflation target from a 2% maximum rate to a 2% average rate (thus allowing greater flexibility). Yields on long-term government bonds, where the only real risk is loss of purchasing power, are quite modest, suggesting that markets expect overall inflation to be manageable over time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetary Economics#Inflation#Uwm#University Of Washington
Newswise

Inflation Surge: Fed Policy Implications from Maryland Smith's David Kass

Clinical Professor of Finance David Kass at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, comments, below, on inflation rising 6.8% from a year ago in November, slightly higher than estimates, according to the consumer price index released Friday. Kass has served as an economist in senior...
BUSINESS
The Intercept

The Paycheck Paradox: What’s Missing When We Talk About the Economy

On Friday, a familiar pattern played out: The Labor Department released a very, very good jobs report, and the media continued hyping what a lousy economy President Joe Biden is overseeing. As the economy added 210,000 jobs, the unemployment rate fell nearly half a percentage point — down to 4.2 percent, a full point lower than the Congressional Budget Office projected a year ago. Wages were up nearly 5 percent year over year, with bigger gains most concentrated among the working class. Hourly wages for restaurant workers, for instance, were up more than 13 percent. This comes on top of the child tax credit and other subsidies in the American Rescue Plan, which, along with former President Donald Trump’s stimulus checks, have left people’s savings accounts fatter than they’ve been in a generation. It has practically never been easier to find a job; wages and hours are growing steadily; and people have more money in the bank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations recover ahead of employment data

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, snapped a six-day downtrend by the end of Thursday’s North American session, per the data source Reuters. In doing so, the inflation gauge bounced off the 10-week low flashed the previous...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
kslnewsradio.com

US feeling pinch of inflation but economy is good, says economist

SALT LAKE CITY — The US economy may be feeling the pinch of inflation — most nations are — but unemployment rates in the country are the lowest in 50 years, and Americans are feeling good about the job market now, says a visiting economics professor at the University of Utah.
BUSINESS
kyma.com

Leaders meeting Tuesday to discuss how Omicron could affect U.S. economy

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will testify on Capitol Hill this morning, laying out three major threats that Omicron could pose to the U.S. economy. The three threats include the possibility prices could keep rising, job growth taking a hit and the supply...
INDUSTRY
hrexecutive.com

What employers are doing to get creative about rising inflation

When accounting and consulting firm KPMG revisited its benefits offerings for 2022, company leaders took into account a number of things: the ongoing stress of employees due to the pandemic, a hot job market that inspired more competitive offerings and rising inflation levels, which they knew were worrying employees. The...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
BUSINESS
fox9.com

Economists: expect inflation to stick around, but it’s not time to panic

(FOX 9) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Secretary and Chairman of the Federal Reserve testified in front of a Senate committee commenting on rising inflation rates. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expects inflation to last into the middle of next year and that the Fed is ready to step in and try and cool down or slow down the economy if needed.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent costs

Bill Ackman believes inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent prices. Friday's CPI release showed a 6.8% increase in November, hitting its highest level since 1982. "The inflation that households are actually experiencing is raging and well in excess of reported gov't statistics," Ackman tweeted. Friday's...
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy