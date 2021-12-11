ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

COVID-era nursing home staff crunch hurting hospitals, too

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.

Industry officials met with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration this week to ask for help, and to press their case for a $200 million infusion from the state’s share of the federal coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March. Long-term care facilities say the money would be spent on retention bonuses for current workers.

“This is the worst workforce crisis I’ve ever seen, and there honestly seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel,” said Anne Henry, senior vice president and chief government affairs officer at LeadingAge PA, a trade group.

The workforce crunch at skilled nursing homes and personal care facilities is having a spillover effect on hospitals, which are under strain from a 55% increase in COVID-19 patients since mid-November. Hospitals are treating more than 4,500 patients infected with the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health, and are desperate to free up bed space and ease lengthy wait times in emergency rooms.

“Some of the skilled care facilities are having difficulty finding employees, and therefore it makes discharging from hospitals much more difficult,” said Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer at WellSpan Health.

WellSpan, whose hospitals in south-central Pennsylvania have largely run out of beds because of the latest pandemic surge, typically cares for 30 to 50 patients who could otherwise be discharged to nursing homes if they had the staffing to care for them. Trying to gain bed space, WellSpan recently began sending its own nurses and aides to SpiriTrust Lutheran — which runs senior living facilities in WellSpan’s service area — to help boost staffing levels.

Geisinger, a large health system in central and northeastern Pennsylvania that is also because of the COVID-19 surge, said gridlock at nursing homes, rehab centers and psychiatric facilities is contributing to its capacity woes. The average length of stay at Geisinger hospitals has nearly doubled to eight days, according to Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer.

The worker shortage at nursing homes , but has worsened over the past two years in a state with one of the nation’s highest proportions of older people.

A recent of long-term care facilities found that 20% of the long-term care workforce — representing tens of thousands of people — has departed since early 2020, with the result that 85% of Pennsylvania nursing homes are now limiting new admissions. One nursing home operator in western Pennsylvania said it is declining 80% of resident referrals from hospitals, the survey said.

“It really has become a vicious cycle. When hospitals can’t admit to nursing homes due to workforce shortages, it creates this backlog and it really has a negative impact both on acute and post-acute health care in Pennsylvania,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, a nursing home trade group that conducted the survey of its members.

The group said it is pressing the Wolf administration for a “comprehensive plan” to address staffing shortages, and has offered to train National Guard members as temporary nurses aides in case a large-scale deployment is needed.

The National Guard has done occasional, temporary stints at nursing homes. In October, a small Guard contingent spent a few days at Berks Heim, a county-run nursing home in Berks County, to maintain staffing levels. Currently, 21 service members are deployed to three personal care homes in northeastern and western Pennsylvania, said Capt. Travis Mueller.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate, meanwhile, asked the Wolf administration on Friday to shift the focus of the state’s COVID-19 task force — which had been tackling statewide vaccine distribution — to capacity challenges at hospitals and health systems.

“The feedback we are hearing from our local hospitals in our communities is that most are operating at 110% capacity with lessening ICU beds and medical-surgical beds available by the day,” the Republicans’ letter said.

Wolf, a Democrat, responded in a letter that “the number one thing that the members (of the General Assembly) can do right now to help our hospitals is to urge all eligible constituents to get vaccinated.”

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
kfsk.org

Rural home health nurses care for COVID patients at home

While the nation is focusing on the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19, delta is still responsible for a widespread outbreak in the remote island town of Petersburg, Alaska. More than 7% of the town’s 3,000 residents got infected in November alone. On the front lines of this outbreak is a team of home health nurses, going door-to-door treating patients. KFSK’s Angela Denning has their story.
101 WIXX

FEMA Teams to Supplement Wisconsin Hospital Staff Amid COVID Surge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are going to be deployed across Wisconsin to assist local hospitals in dealing with COVID-19 patients. Several such teams are expected to be deployed across the state to help deal with a continuing surge in new infections. “These...
MADISON, WI
Chicago Sun-Times

Illinois already provides health care to undocumented seniors. Nursing home coverage is needed, too.

The invisible undocumented elderly may no longer remain invisible as their numbers grow and their healthcare needs become more critical. Close to 4,000 undocumented seniors now live in Illinois, according to a study by Rush University Medical Center, but that number is expected to increase to 55,144 by 2030. The study also found that 16% of Illinois immigrants 55 or older live in poverty, compared with 11% of the native-born population.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Boosting quality, safety scores hiked staff morale, too, Newark's University Hospital CEO says

When former New Jersey Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal, MD, became president and CEO of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital in 2019, improving quality and safety became part of his central goals. The 519-bed hospital has seen significant improvement in quality measures, and is on track to meet goals in decreasing catheter-associated...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Herald

One dead in new COVID-19 outbreak at McHenry County nursing home

One person died during an outbreak of COVID-19 that hit McHenry County's Valley Hi Nursing Home at the end of October. Seven employees and 17 residents have tested positive for the virus since Oct. 25, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The county-owned facility's notes indicate one resident, who was in hospice care before becoming ill, died Nov. 29.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
McKnight's

Ambulance staffing shortage frustrating nursing homes, hospitals

Long-term care providers are now struggling with a shortage of ambulance operators in addition to their own struggles with finding workers during the ongoing public health crisis. The problem has reared its head in Massachusetts in particular, but not solely, as long-term care providers desperately search for solutions to ensure...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
beckershospitalreview.com

National Guard deployed to New York nursing homes amid staff shortages

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed 60 National Guard teams to nursing homes throughout the state to relieve staff shortages and rising COVID-19 infections, Lohud reported Dec. 1. The deployment consists of 120 National Guard members, all of whom are medical technicians or combat medics, grouped into two-person teams. Nine...
HEALTH
Myhighplains.com

More COVID patients, staff members in quarantine straining Amarillo hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more people are hospitalized in Amarillo with COVID-19, staffing issues are causing further strain. Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said major staff challenges mean more patients are left waiting. “Some days we have upwards of 25 people holding our...
AMARILLO, TX
hudsonvalley360.com

Nursing home keeping eye on COVID outbreak

PHILMONT — Pine Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Philmont is monitoring a small outbreak of COVID cases, officials said Monday. The Columbia County Department of Health announced the positive cases at the facility Friday. “Nine residents and seven staff have tested positive, and all of them are vaccinated,” Pine...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Service Area#Central Pennsylvania#Leadingage Pa#Wellspan Health#Spiritrust Lutheran
binghamtonhomepage.com

Home nursing shortage keeps Greenwich girl in the hospital 133 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even before the pandemic, home health services were struggling to provide enough staff, and COVID-19 has only worsened the deficit. Because of that, one family from Greenwich is trying to leave the hospital with their 15-year-old who requires 24/7 at-home nursing care. Whether pink in...
GREENWICH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHEC TV-10

Hochul: NY nursing homes required to begin offering COVID-19 booster

Also starting on Friday, there will be some changes coming for hospitals to help them deal with the overcrowding and short-staffing they’re currently experiencing. Under the order, the Department of Health will be able to limit non-urgent hospital procedures (only if capacity is an issue for a hospital). The order...
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Nurses rally over staff shortages at city hospitals

NEW YORK — They were on the frontlines of the pandemic in its darkest days, and now nurses at Mount Sinai are demanding change. They are just a part of a larger coalition of nurses across the city struggling to stay above water due to staff shortages. Mount Sinai nurses sounded the alarm Wednesday to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Psychological support may be needed for nurses, staff in COVID-19 units

Glasgow, Scotland — Nurses and other health care workers in COVID-19 units, particularly younger and less-experienced staffers, need “tailored psychological support,” according to researchers from Great Britain. The researchers conducted an online survey of 255 respiratory nurses, all but 28 of whom were women. Around 58% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy