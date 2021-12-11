ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC launches 2 global networks to combat infectious disease

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nr8pT_0dJu0JhB00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded $22 million to 30 organizations around the world.

The funds have been used to establish two new global networks, which will aid 30 organizations in combating antimicrobial resistance (AR) and other threats within healthcare.

The Global Action in Healthcare Network , and the Global AR Laboratory and Response Network will help 50 countries around the world build programs to fight issues in healthcare, like those being experienced during the current COVID-19 pandemic .

“Every country in the world is an importer and an exporter of germs, including antibiotic resistant germs, and this is our way of trying to help in terms of detecting those resistant pathogens and resistant germs before they spread globally and stop them wherever they might be occurring,” said Michael Craig, Director, CDC Antibiotic Resistance Coordination and Strategy.

The new networks will focus on preventing infections in healthcare settings, building laboratory assets that will improve the ability to detect AR organisms and developing new ways to detect threats like AR and COVID-19 faster and respond to them.

Beckley VAMC adds COVID-19 booster clinic days for December

“AR germs are those that can make it so antibiotics don’t work anymore… and when the antibiotics stop working, that means that the way that we treat those, the way we heal those and cure those can go away, and so the rise of antibiotic resistance potentially means that were going to have infection that we can’t treat anymore, which is a very scary prospect and something that we all can play a roll in and we all need to do something to stop,” said Craig.

According to Craig, everyone can take steps to protect themselves; common sense prevention like hand washing and practicing good hygiene can protect from drug resistant germs and germs that are untreatable. People should consult with their doctor about the preventative measures they can take to prevent infections, like vaccines.

The Global Action in Healthcare Network is intended to create a collaborative network of countries and institutions that will identify and reduce priority infections in healthcare settings through infection prevention and control.

According to Craig, healthcare settings can be the epicenter of infectious disease breakouts.

The Global AR Lab and Responsive Network will target new and existing AR threats. The network will improve the detection of AR threats, and identify the risk factors for the spread of AR across health care and communities. This new network will build on the existing U.S. AR Lab Network which was established in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
corneliustoday.com

Omicron is coming: Infectious disease expert recommends continued masking

Nov. 30. By Dave Yochum. Atrium infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl said during a news briefing that the latest COVID-19 variant took the scientific community by surprise. “Omicron pulled something over on us,” Ohl said. The omicron variant adds complexity to the coronavirus predictions for the upcoming winter months,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Collaborative Network#Antibiotics#The Global Ar Laboratory#Response Network#Ar
yoursun.com

Infectious disease doctor answers omicron questions

Dr. Manuel Gordillo Jr., an epidemiologist at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and doctor at Infectious Diseases Associates in Sarasota, is concerned about the new variant omicron. He said what’s happening with the COVID-19 omicron variant after the delta variant rocked Sarasota Memorial Hospital two months ago. It left pregnant...
SARASOTA, FL
kpic

What makes omicron such a threat? Infectious disease expert explains

WASHINGTON (TND) — Several questions still surround the omicron variant as the world launches new attempts to contain it. A doctor on the front lines of the fight against omicron in South Africa says so far, most cases of the variant do not require hospitalization, and the protection from vaccines appears to be holding up.
HEALTH
9News

Q&A: UCHealth's top infectious disease doctor on the omicron variant

DENVER — Dr. Michelle Barron is the senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth and a member of the Colorado Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee. 9NEWS spoke with her Monday about what we know so far about the omicron variant. (Editor’s note: This interview has been...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Local infectious disease specialist on boosters: 'Do it now'

A Saint Vincent's Medical Center infectious disease specialist says when it comes to COVID-19 boosters, get one now. Her advice comes on the heels of Pfizer's announcement that results from an initial lab study showed three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will neutralize the omicron variant, while two doses are significantly less effective.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whtc.com

U.S. administers 480.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 480,567,772 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 591,558,685 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 477,433,765 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: New CDC Initiatives Take Global Approach to Disease Threats

The federal agency will provide $22 million in funding to organizations worldwide dedicated to identifying next crisis. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is paying new attention to a serious public health threat with a much longer history—antimicrobial resistance. On December...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Do This Before Getting Your Booster, Virus Experts Warn

Officials ended months of drawn-out debate when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters on Nov. 19. Now, many are making appointments and preparing for their additional dose, adding to the over 36 million people who have already received their supplemental shot, according to CDC data. But while official guidelines on what to do before getting your COVID booster remain almost identical to the guidelines for initial shots, there is one thing doctors are saying you should avoid leading up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

These Are the 6 Main Types of Meningitis, According to Neurologists and Infectious Disease Doctors

From breathing and walking to thinking and emotional response, your central nervous system (consisting of your brain and spinal cord) controls nearly every bodily function. Keeping that system safe from harm and injury are a trio of membranes known as the "meninges," as well as the clear, cushioning liquid (aka "cerebrospinal fluid") surrounding the brain and spinal cord, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy