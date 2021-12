The Omaha World Herald released its all state football teams over the weekend. Sandhills/Thedford placed three players on the all state Class D2 team. The Knights completed the season at 12-1 and finished as the state runners-up in Class D2. Dane Pokorny was selected to the Class D2 all state offensive team at running back and was given the honor as honorary captain by the publication. Pokorny averaged 8.9 yards per carry this season and finished with 1,313 yards rushing. Drew McIntosh and Reece Zutavern were both all state defensive selections. Zutavern, an all state linebacker, led the team in total tackles with 110. McIntosh, a defensive lineman, led S/T in sacks with 11 and had 19 tackles for loss this past season.

