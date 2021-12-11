ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

More than a dozen threats confirmed against school administrators in Oxford

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Oakland County Sheriffs deputies are now investigating more than a dozen new threats against school administrators in Oxford. This comes in the wake of the deadly high school shooting that killed 4 students and left others injured on November 30th.

The sheriff’s office confirms at least 15 threats being made against administrators with Oxford Community Schools. In at least 3 of those cases they’re also pursuing criminal charges.

Prosecutors have accused 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley of terrorism, four counts of premeditated murder, and other charges.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald has also charged his parents with involuntary manslaughter.

Now, deputies say they plan to pursue more criminal charges, this time against those who have made threats against district administrators.

“Thanking our educators and first responders for the work they did to save lives, I think is where most Michiganders heads are at,” says Doug Pratt, spokesman for the Mich. Education Association.

In addition, part of a statement from the school district goes even further saying:

These are a small minority when compared to the support and encouragement our teachers and school employees are receiving. All threats are immediately forwarded to law enforcement who are investigating them.

Pratt adds, “We as a state need to support all of the educators, students, and community members that have been through this trauma. If there have been people that are sending messages to the contrary, they are the exception, not the rule.”

Deputies continue to encourage the public to offer tips that could help identify those making threats, and tell us all threats are being taken very seriously.

If you know anything about threats being made, you are urged to call the OCSO right away.

Kenneth Allen Henke
2d ago

these young people are really stupid,all your doing is wasting your whole life over stupid shit,just keep your comments to yourself and don't post anything, otherwise you're going to regret it when you're sitting in prison

Christine Carolyn Reader
3d ago

This isn’t going to bring anyone’s children back, let the law handle it. We don’t need to have more people going to jail, and I’m sure not everyone knows all the circumstances

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

