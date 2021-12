Vikings Territory Breakdown S4E13: Co-host Joe Oberle and Star Tribune’s Mark Craig. The Vikings did the impossible (for every other team that played Detroit this season), they lost to 0-10-1 Lions giving them their first win of the season—and their first one in 364 days. While that is difficult to take in any season, this year it is doubly disastrous since it sinks the Vikings to 5-7 and almost certainly sinks their chances to make the playoffs. Nothing, at this point, is certain, from player personnel and the folks that deal with that.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO