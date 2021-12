The pandemic took its toll on many restaurants in our area. Those that were able to survive the lockdowns faced even tougher challenges after the restrictions began to lift. Many invested heavily in outdoor dining arrangements, others just hunkered down hoping to survive and reopen later. Sadly, we are losing another one. The Northland Restaurant & Bar posted on their Facebook page that they are closing their doors for good on December 23 after more than 60 years in business.

BERLIN, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO