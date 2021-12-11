ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Travis Scott gave an interview for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy where 10 fans died at a concert last month. The rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an interview posted on the radio host’s channel. “Even after the show, you know, you’re just kind...

Deseret News

