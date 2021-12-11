Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

After the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott stated to TMZ through his management team that he “is not focused on business right now, and his priority is helping his community and fans heal.” On Friday, Anheuser-Busch announced that it would be putting Scott’s Cacti hard seltzer on hold. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” said a spokesperson in a statement shared in a report on AdAge. In the same report, the brand declined to comment whether the decision was made in response to Astroworld. Scott owns the Cacti brand and a spokesperson for the brand clarified that “CACTI asked AB Inbev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”

