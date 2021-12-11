‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast’: How one Utah entrepreneur is turning diversity and inclusion into big profits

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sandeep’s journey as an investor actually started as an entrepreneur while he was building a digital music company in the Bay Area before he moved back to Mumbai to manage investments for Kleiner Perkins and Sherpalo Ventures (Ram Shriram’s Family Office). Sandeep claims to be amongst the earliest VCs in the ecosystem as he invested $80 MM across 10 companies some of which were InMobi, InfoEdge, ClearTrip and MapmyIndia. Lightbox was established in 2014 by Sandeep and three of his partners with a common mission of uplifting India. Having switched from operators to investors, Sandeep understands the importance of guiding the new entrepreneurial ventures as well as the entrepreneur themselves. Being sector agnostic, Lightbox only invests in companies that are young tech and tech-enabled companies that have helped re-define their respective sectors as well as sustainably shape the future of consumption in India. Sandeep and the team were clear that they wanted to build and not bet when they started Lightbox. The team and Sandeep love to build companies and having a concentrated portfolio which allows them to do that. Having raised $400MM across three funds over the span of eight years, Sandeep realized the tremendous opportunity of building large scale global tech companies from India with their recent investments in Rebel Foods, Dunzo, Droom and WayCool being a testament to the realization. The sudden acceleration rate of UPIs and rapid adoption of Smartphones and Data Usage has been observed over the last 2 years. However, Sandeep believes that India is a land of organized chaos and inefficiency which gives them an opportunity.

