Utah State

‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast’: How one Utah entrepreneur is turning diversity and inclusion into big profits

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Serial entrepreneur Ryan Westwood was invited to a recent Salt Lake economic summit to deliver a keynote talk on how to scale a startup, a solid ask for a guy who’s built his current company from nothing to $400 million in annual revenues in seven years. But instead...

