Spider-Man: No Way Home-themed The Daily Bugle newsstands pop up in New York City

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans another look at the big villains in the film with new character posters. A recent leak saw other versions of these images circulating on social media, but now the United States audience gets their own versions. In the three posters, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro face off against Spider-Man. (Which version of the Web-Slinger sits behind those masks is up for debate…) But you can clearly see some of the de-aging technology at work with Alfred Molina's scientist. Jamie Foxx's version of Max Dillon looks like he has been adjusted as well. Goblin's face isn't shown, but they're probably saving that reveal for the full film. With these posters out in the open, a lot of people are realizing some of the small changes to these villains. (Anyone want to speculate about that Arc Reactor hanging out on Electro?) Check out the finished product for yourself right here!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO