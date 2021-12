PELLA — Unforgettable. The moment, the game and this Central College football season. Already the author of one of the best offensive seasons in NCAA Division III history, quarterback Blaine Hawkins (5th-year, Ankeny), punctuated it Saturday with one of the tradition-rich program’s most memorable finishes. With the last few seconds of his career potentially ticking away, Hawkins cooly took the snap on the game’s final play, then lofted a 3-yard pass to Tanner Schminke (senior, Boone) in the corner of the end zone for a stunning 30-28 Dutch triumph over No. 9-ranked Wheaton College (Ill.) in the second round of the Division III playoffs Saturday.

14 DAYS AGO