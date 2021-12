The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the site of UFC 269 on Saturday, and the final big event of the year is expected to be one of the most intriguing of the last 12 months.In the main event, Dustin Poirier faces lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira as the Louisianan attempts to finally become undisputed champion – having only ever won the interim belt.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from UFC 269In the co-main event, dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will seek to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak, which dates...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO