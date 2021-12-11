Hubbard House welcoming gift donations starting Monday

Hubbard House Toy Store Hubbard House's Toy Store for the holidays in 2019. (Hubbard House, Inc.)

Jacksonville FL — Helping to keep the magic of Christmas during a tough time.

Monday, Hubbard House will begin to accept gift donations for survivors of domestic violence and their children who might be spending the season in their shelter. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy, or gift at the Hubbard House Outreach Center and Thrift Store located on Beach Boulevard beginning Monday and running through Wednesday. The organization says for the safety and for staffing purposes you are required to schedule an appointment in advance by emailing Development@HubbardHouse.org.

“This year, survivors are experiencing an especially difficult time, the holidays, during an especially challenging time, the COVID-19 global pandemic,” says Hubbard House CEO Gail Patin. “With the community’s support, we can meet the needs of survivors and their children, and, most importantly, let them know, they are not alone.”

We’re told toys that are donated are stocked in Hubbard House’s toy store and then adult survivors are able to shop for free and be able to wrap gifts for thief children. Children can do the same thing for adults.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship you can call (904) 354-3114 or text (904) 210-3698 to connect with Hubbard House’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline.

