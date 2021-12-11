ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Hubbard House welcoming gift donations starting Monday

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmM9u_0dJtwGjM00
Hubbard House Toy Store Hubbard House's Toy Store for the holidays in 2019. (Hubbard House, Inc.)

Jacksonville FL — Helping to keep the magic of Christmas during a tough time.

Monday, Hubbard House will begin to accept gift donations for survivors of domestic violence and their children who might be spending the season in their shelter. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy, or gift at the Hubbard House Outreach Center and Thrift Store located on Beach Boulevard beginning Monday and running through Wednesday. The organization says for the safety and for staffing purposes you are required to schedule an appointment in advance by emailing Development@HubbardHouse.org.

“This year, survivors are experiencing an especially difficult time, the holidays, during an especially challenging time, the COVID-19 global pandemic,” says Hubbard House CEO Gail Patin. “With the community’s support, we can meet the needs of survivors and their children, and, most importantly, let them know, they are not alone.”

We’re told toys that are donated are stocked in Hubbard House’s toy store and then adult survivors are able to shop for free and be able to wrap gifts for thief children. Children can do the same thing for adults.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship you can call (904) 354-3114 or text (904) 210-3698 to connect with Hubbard House’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
CBS News

First members of military are discharged for refusing COVID vaccine

The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine, marking the first service members to be involuntarily discharged for balking the rule. A spokesperson for the Air Force said the 27 active duty members discharged received counseling about the vaccines, and when they still refused, commanders made the decision to discharge them for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's vaccine rule, a lawful order.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Toys#Charity#Hubbardhouse#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

Philadelphia to require vaccine proof for indoor dining

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors at bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events and other food-related establishments starting Jan. 3, city and public health officials announced Monday. Public Health Director Cheryl Bettigole said Philadelphia has seen infection rates double in the last few...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy