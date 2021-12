Ertz (shoulder) was not listed on the team's final injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Ertz was a full participant in Saturday's practice after being limited in the previous two, setting the stage for the veteran tight end to get the all-clear ahead of Monday's pivotal contest. The 31-year-old had just one reception in last week's run-heavy win over the Bears, but he previously had at least three catches in each of the last six contests.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO