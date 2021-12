The Jets broke back into the win column for the first time in nearly a month in Week 12, downing the Texans by a final score of 21-14. New York’s offensive performance against Houston was not pretty, but it did enough to win with Jeff Ulbrich’s defense stepping up and slowing down Tyrod Taylor and company. The Texans didn’t score in the second half and totaled just 202 yards of offense, most of which came over the first 30 minutes of play.

