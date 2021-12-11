ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 6% of 5-11 year old's have gotten vaccinated

wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high hospitalizations in Michigan, New Hampshire and Maine. New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving...

www.wbrc.com

WWL

Only 3 percent of children 5-11 in Louisiana have received COVID shots

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to COVID vaccines for children, southern states, especially Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, are far behind others. The state also ranks near the bottom for vaccines in teens and adults, and has one of the nation's highest overall death rates. A leading children's doctor says with winter approaching, now is the time for a vaccine.
LOUISIANA STATE
nbc16.com

Parents slow to vaccinate 5-to-11-year-old children, report says

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — New polling shows vaccinations among 5-11-year-olds are off to a slow start. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 29% of parents say their child already is vaccinated or will be vaccinated right away, 32% say they'll wait and see, 7% will only do it if it's mandated, and 29% say they definitely won't get their children vaccinated. The survey was taken before the arrival of the omicron variant.
KIDS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Alabama State
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 2.7 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to New Hampshire. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 9, 588,422,575 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 179.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

More than 40,000 kids 5-11 have gotten COVID vaccine at NYC schools

More than 40,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have received coronavirus vaccines at city schools, the Department of Education announced Friday. “Each dose is another layer of protection that keeps our students, their families, and communities safe,” said schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. Citywide, over 119,000 kids in that age bracket...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado eighth in nation for vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds

More than 20% of Colorado's 5- to 11-year-olds have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, the state announced this week. Pediatric doses first arrived in Colorado on Nov. 5, shortly after federal regulators cleared the way for elementary school-aged children to get the shot. As of Monday morning, more than 98,800 Coloradans in that age group had been partially vaccinated, out of more than 480,000. The state has set a goal of inoculating 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of January.
COLORADO STATE
publichealthmdc.com

COVID Spreads Easily Between Schools and Families: Getting 5-11 Year Olds Vaccinated is Important

Kids ages 5-11 became eligible for vaccination on November 3rd. That means that there are nearly 45,000 kids in Dane County (8% of the total population) who can now get vaccinated! We’re all very excited, but have also been wondering: what impact might this have on the spread of COVID in our community? We looked at 86 households where someone age 5-11 tested positive and someone 12+ tested positive to see how COVID was spreading in these scenarios. Here is what we found:
DANE COUNTY, WI
wbrc.com

COVID-19 cases increasing in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Health leaders believed it may be the results of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The state was on the right track with cases dropping, but over the last week or so those numbers have climbed up from 200 to 300 cases a day to about 500 to 600 cases a day. There are concerns we could be seeing more COVID-19 cases as we get ready for Christmas.
ALABAMA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
localocnews.com

LeBrón: Learning from COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Missteps, Keys to COVID-19 Vaccine Equity for Orange County’s 5-11 Year Old Children

Millions of exhausted parents, educators, and health care providers have been anxiously awaiting COVID-19 vaccines for young children. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11. The Biden Administration and state and Orange County communities are embarking on a long awaited effort to vaccinate 5 to 11 year old children. At question is whether we have learned from this year’s inequitable rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults in Orange County. Wealthier, whiter communities (mostly in south Orange County) had earlier access to the COVID-19 vaccine compared to low-income communities and communities of color who had been hit hardest by the pandemic. This includes residents in north Orange County cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Westminster, and Garden Grove and households with low-wage workers whose work was classified as “essential work” while employers and customers took little action to promote workers’ workplace safety and health. As a public health practitioner and professor, I call upon our public health leaders to put equity top of mind in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout effort for children 5 to 11 years of age.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WDEF

Upcoming 5-11 years old Pfizer vaccine event

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools and One to One Health, will host another series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5-11. These events are intended to administer both 1st and 2nd doses in the vaccination series. Your child does...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
iheart.com

Summerville hosting vaccine clinics for children five to 11-years-old

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center is hosting several community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children between the age of five and 11. The clinic is only for kids in that age range, Summerville Medical Center Spokesperson Kelly Bowen said. It’s walk-in only and every child must be accompanied by...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

