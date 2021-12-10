ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

See Will, Kate And Family's 2021 Christmas Card

By Jessica Pollack, Today's Parent
chatelaine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve definitely learned to expect the unexpected these days, and Prince William and Kate delivered with their 2021 Christmas card, which was shot in an actual cave. The royal parents traded their usual festive holiday scene for something completely new, opting for a sweet family shot from a recent vacation to...

www.chatelaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sweet Holiday Card Featuring Kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children are spreading some holiday cheer by sharing the photo for their Christmas card this year. The picture features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surrounded by their three children--Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3--during a trip to Jordan earlier this year. In this snapshot, William, Kate and George wear coordinating green ensembles, with the eldest child wearing a camo polo, and Charlotte and Louis sport blue outfits, her in a gingham dress and him in a striped shirt.
WORLD
fox40jackson.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William reveal 2021 Christmas card with kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled their family’s 2021 Christmas card. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed with their three kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, while on a private family vacation in Jordan. “Delighted to share a new image of the family,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Telegraph

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card photograph offers snapshot of Kate’s childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her family to visit her former childhood home of Jordan, it has emerged, as Kensington Palace releases the most unusual of Christmas cards. The Cambridge family photograph, which appears on the front of their Christmas card this year, was taken on a holiday in the Middle East earlier this year, and features a relaxed Duke, Duchess and their three children in the sunshine.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Card#Prince Louis#Jordan#Prince George#Polo Shirt#Kensington Palace#Pda
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Added a Punk Glam Flair to Festive Fashion While Christmas Shopping at Target

Gwen Stefani added a punk flair to festive fashion in her latest Instagram post. She went full force with the holiday spirit in ruby red hues, plaid pants and winter boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) The 52-year-old posed while balancing on a Target shopping cart. She sported a scarlet bomber jacket layered over a black turtle neck which she wore with a pair of black and red plaid pants. The trousers featured an elastic waist, a silver zip on the side, three stripes running down her outer leg, and black suspender straps which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner dons gorgeous black gown for a heartfelt night out

Jennifer Garner truly made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance as she donned the most breathtaking look for the night. The actress appeared at the Baby2Baby ten year celebration with several other high profile stars where she stole the show in a floor-length gown. Jennifer wore a solid...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy