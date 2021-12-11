Suffolk libraries partner with VDH to distribute free COVID-19 rapid at-home tests

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.

The program, kicking off on December 13, will allow community members to pick up at-home tests from Chuckatuck, Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk libraries.

With the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test , users can expect test results to available in about 15 minutes after taking it.

Users will need a mobile device or computer to create an account that will connect them to a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who will guide them through the process.

VDH recommends that tests be used within two weeks to avoid expiration.

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO MPH, deputy director of the Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”

Kits will only be given to adults and there is a limit of five kits per day, per person.

Suffolk Public Library’s curbside service hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Library and North Suffolk Library. Chuckatuck Library curbside service hours are Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

