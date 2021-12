In August, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the world watched as thousands struggled to flee the country. Hundreds of those families ended up heading for the United States. Now that they have had some time to settle in, we wanted to check in on how that process has gone. We talk with one woman whose family, originally from Kabul, has been resettled in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to get a sense of what that journey was like for them. Later, we hear from a representative of the International Institute of New England, an organization that has been helping with the resettling process.

