Jimmy Buffett’s New Cruise Line Will Sail to The Bahamas

By Caribbean Journal Staff
caribjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville brand, which has been rapidly expanding in the resort space in recent years, is now heading for the sea, too. The company has announced the launch of its new Margaritaville at Sea cruise line, following the acquisition of the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The...

www.caribjournal.com

cruiseradio.net

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Ship: What You Need to Know

In December 2021, singer Jimmy Buffett’s lifestyle brand announced there would be a Margaritaville cruise ship. Already in the hotel, casino, RV resort, restaurant, bar, retail, and retirement community business — a cruise ship might be the missing piece to Buffett’s billion-dollar empire. It’s being coined as an offshore resort experience.
cruisehive.com

Miss Universe Bahamas Presented With Award from Carnival Cruise Line

During the 70th annual Miss Universe preliminary competition, Miss Universe Bahamas, Chantel O’Brian, was presented the “Spirit of Carnival” award for her embodiment of the company’s values. This is the second time a Miss Universe contender has been given this prestigious honor. Miss Universe Bahamas Honored...
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Adjusts 10 Sailings That Affects Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line informs guests of itinerary changes that impact three vessels, including departures from Florida and in Europe. There are a total of 10 departures that have been changed, including for the new Mardi Gras. Carnival Itinerary Changes. The adjustment of itineraries continues for Carnival Cruise Line, and following...
travelworldnews.com

What’s New in the Bahamas in December

While temperatures are dropping elsewhere, the sun shines bright in The Islands of The Bahamas. Travelers can fly to Grand Bahama Island from Miami daily for as low as $267 round-trip and book resorts for even lower prices. Give the gift of a Bahamian escape this holiday season with world-class entertainment, attractions and can’t-miss vacation deals.
travelweekly.com

Margaritaville CEO has a grand vision for company's cruise line

Margaritaville's first cruise brand, launching in April via a rebranding of the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, will start small with expectations for "dramatic expansion." Margaritaville at Sea, like Bahamas Paradise, will at first sail two-day cruises from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Grand Bahama Island. It...
103.7 The Hawk

Mark Has a Retirement Plan for the Jimmy Buffett Fans in Montana

Today we will be discussing retirement. And by we, I mean me, because not everybody retires. Mushaben won't ever fully just have nothing to do all day but wait for it to be his tee time. I'm excited about the possibility of not having to be in this building every weekday morning before 5 a.m. Not that my body clock will let me sleep in, but at least I'll be awake at MY house.
wflx.com

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announces brand partnership with Margaritaville

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line made a major announcement of rebranding its company to Margaritaville at Sea. “It is going to be one of the most fantastic changes in the cruise industry ever,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa. “It is going to be the first really themed lifestyle-oriented cruise line and a cruise product.”
arcamax.com

How a lifetime sailing the seas helped Jimmy Buffett find his footing in a pandemic

MIAMI — Perhaps it’s a blessing for performer and fans alike that Jimmy Buffett is really the “son of a son of a sailor” he wrote and sang about way back in 1978. For a person whose reputation as a performer has kept him one of the music industry’s top touring acts since the 1970s despite the shifting tides of taste and trends, Buffett has learned from a lifetime of sea voyages how to navigate being grounded during the COVID pandemic and righting the touring vessel again.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel. Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon. The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.
cruiseindustrynews.com

239 Cruise Ships to Sail in December as Industry Restart Continues

The global cruise industry restart continues in December with 239 cruise ships set to operate from 68 brands globally, according to the December edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, detailing each ship sailing this month. [Download the Cruise Ships in Service Report here]. It's...
Orlando Sentinel

New cruise line at Port Canaveral levels up with one of world’s largest ships

Port Canaveral welcomed a fifth major cruise line less than two months ago, and it has already shifted up vessels, bringing yet another of the world’s largest cruise ships to the region. MSC Cruises said arrivederci to MSC Divina, which debuted in mid-September, and buongiorno to MSC Meraviglia this past week. The 171,598-gross-ton, 4,500-passenger Meraviglia is currently tied for 11th largest ...
cruiseradio.net

Carnival Cruise Line Forced to Cancel Two Horizon Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line reached out to guests expecting to sail on the December 5th and December 11th sailings of Carnival Horizon to inform that that, unfortunately, their upcoming vacations had been cancelled. This also impacts the currently-under-way cruise, with two ports of calling having to be skipped in order to allow the vessel extra time to return to her homeport.
cruisehive.com

Eastern Caribbean Port Has Busiest Month Since Cruise Industry Reopened

With the popular eastern Caribbean cruise destination of St. Maarten having one of its busiest months since the cruise restart, it’s a true sign that cruising is well and truly back. The port also recently had its busiest day with six ships docked. Cruising is Back at St. Maarten.
caribjournal.com

The Cove, Eleuthera Is Reopening in The Bahamas

One of the top luxury resorts in The Bahamas is making a comeback, Caribbean Journal has learned. The Cove, Eleuthera, the most celebrated resort on the island of Eleuthera, is reopening its doors on Dec. 20, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. The 55-room resort is set between two...
cruzely.com

Safer Sailing: These Cruise Lines Require ALL Passengers Have the Shot

Are you looking for a cruise line that requires all passengers and crew on the ship to be vaccinated? While every cruise line requires most passengers to have the shot, many do allow some exceptions — notably for children. That means if you sail on certain lines, then some of...
thekingdominsider.com

#DisneyCreators Set Sail on Disney Cruise Line

Recently, a few of our #DisneyCreators friends set sail on a three-night cruise on the Disney Dream to experience all the fun and relaxation aboard Disney Cruise Line. These creators experienced everything our guests love about cruising with Disney, from dazzling entertainment, fun and relaxation for adults, amazing youth clubs, themed dining, fireworks at sea and unforgettable character appearances. On top of the fan favorites, this sailing was also a special one with a plethora of activities included for the holidays! On our Very Merrytime Cruises, guests can get in the holiday spirit with story time with Mrs. Claus, holiday décor, characters in festive attire, Dickens-inspired carolers and appearances by none other than the man himself – Santa Claus!
caribjournal.com

At This Bahamas Resort, Nine Days of Christmas

One of The Bahamas’ most beloved hotels is planning a major celebration of Christmas this year. It’s called Nine Days of Comfort Suites Christmas, and it’s a series of holiday events beginning Dec. 24 and running through the first of the year at the Comfort Suites Paradise Island resort.
