Jimmy Buffett’s New Cruise Line Will Sail to The Bahamas

Recently, a few of our #DisneyCreators friends set sail on a three-night cruise on the Disney Dream to experience all the fun and relaxation aboard Disney Cruise Line. These creators experienced everything our guests love about cruising with Disney, from dazzling entertainment, fun and relaxation for adults, amazing youth clubs, themed dining, fireworks at sea and unforgettable character appearances. On top of the fan favorites, this sailing was also a special one with a plethora of activities included for the holidays! On our Very Merrytime Cruises, guests can get in the holiday spirit with story time with Mrs. Claus, holiday décor, characters in festive attire, Dickens-inspired carolers and appearances by none other than the man himself – Santa Claus!
