ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic relief spending bill clears New Mexico House panel. Here's what's proposed.

By Cedar Attanasio
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. – A New Mexico House panel on Friday added more spending items to a massive bill that’s focused on funneling federal pandemic relief funding toward broadband projects and road infrastructure.

One amendment included by the House Appropriations and Finance Committee calls for using $50 million to build a rural hospital. While a location for the hospital has yet to be determined, some legislators were leaning toward building it in Valencia County.

Another amendment consolidated $123 million in internet funding to allow state officials flexibility to decide which technology to use. New Mexico has considered everything from traditional fiber optic cable to satellites and blimps.

Republican committee members pointed to $25 million in existing internet projects that have stalled due to a lack of funding.

“They’ve been vetted. They’ve been approved, and they’re sitting on a shelf lacking funding,” said Rep. Randal Crowder of Clovis.

More: Closer look: Senate map would reshape southern New Mexico’s congressional district

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNE4X_0dJttbxs00

Broadband also was also discussed in the Senate, with one lawmaker announcing that state officials are looking to purchase a new form of satellite internet for rural students – most of whom have lacked access all through the pandemic.

The state Public Education Department is working on a deal to connect rural students through StarLink, a SpaceX satellite network that will be offering service to the public in New Mexico next year. Agency spokeswoman Judy Robinson said the cost would be $1.6 million for the first year of service and for the installation of receivers.

More: After federal approvals, New Mexico encourages boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

The legislation also includes $142 million for roads and $2 million for a teacher training fund.

Boosting the training fund is aimed at pulling the state out of a growing teacher shortage that has swelled to around 1,000 unfilled vacancies. Supporters say the bill could support as many as 1,500 educators and aspiring educators.

“Our teacher shortage is acute,” Democratic Rep. Nathan Small of Las Cruces said, adding that he wanted aspiring teachers to know the Legislature is taking action.

Cedar Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Pandemic relief spending bill clears New Mexico House panel. Here's what's proposed.

Comments / 4

Related
Bismarck Tribune

Federal infrastructure bill's money could tangle with North Dakota spending panel's cap

Showers of federal money into North Dakota have created a sticky situation for a Legislature that meets only every two years. The $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last month will provide at least $2 billion to the state for roads, bridges and highways over the next five years, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
U.S. POLITICS
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Governor Baker Signs $4 Billion Federal COVID-19 Relief Funding Spending Bill, Includes Housing

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed a $4 billion spending plan to support continued recovery across key priority areas, making substantial investments in housing and homeownership, healthcare, workforce development, premium pay for essential workers and infrastructure. The funding, first proposed by the Baker-Polito Administration in June of 2021,...
BOSTON, MA
Ars Technica

Willfully unvaccinated should pay 100% of COVID hospital bills, lawmaker says

People who choose to remain unvaccinated and subsequently become severely ill with COVID-19 should be responsible for paying the entirety of their hospital bills out of pocket, according to Illinois Representative Jonathan Carroll. The Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook introduced legislation Monday that would amend the state's insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico redraws political map, alliances. See what's next.

SANTA FE – Political boundaries are being redrawn by New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature in a sparsely populated state where Hispanics and Native Americans account for roughly six in 10 residents. The Legislature convenes Monday at noon to forge new district boundaries for three congressional districts and 112 seats in the state Legislature, along with...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Biden spending bill's proposed cuts to hospital funding draw scrutiny

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott and other critics are pushing back on a portion of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act that would cut hospital funding across predominantly right-leaning states, according to a report Monday. The House version of the bill includes a provision that would cut Disproportionate Share...
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Noem named 'Best Governor in America' ahead of budget address

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was named “Best Governor in America” by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a nonprofit conservative organization. ALEC made its announcement at their States and Nation Policy Summit 2021 where Noem was a guest speaker. The governor thanked the organization but...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Nathan Small#Infrastructure#New Mexico House#Republican#Senate#Starlink
Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

New bill proposes additions to NY cannabis law’s equity category

Albany, N.Y. — In the latest attempt by lawmakers to preemptively refine New York’s cannabis licensing process, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D- Rochester, introduced a bill that, if passed, would ensure that equity benefits extend to individuals who identify as transgender and non-binary. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA),...
ROCHESTER, NY
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

404
Followers
268
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy