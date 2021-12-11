Santa Claus bringing cheer to Big Bear Snow Play on Dec. 18

Santa Claus will take a break from his busy schedule to go snow tubing at Big Bear Snow Play on Saturday, Dec. 18. The snow-covered hills at Southern California’s premier snow-tubing park provide a magical holiday ambiance. Children can visit with Santa inside the parks’ lodge to tell him their Christmas wish list.

It’s free to visit with Santa, and parents are encouraged to bring a camera to take photos of their kids with jolly Saint Nick. Afterward, enjoy snow play for $40 per person. Each paid participant has access to inner tubes and a Magic Carpet uphill lift.

“Santa Claus, snow tubing in the mountains combined with all of the smiling kids’ faces makes for the perfect holiday cheer,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “We encourage families to take lots of photos, which are certain to make a picture-perfect Christmas card.”

Big Bear Snow Play got a jump start to the winter season on Oct. 16, when it took advantage of ideal snowmaking weather conditions. Since then, the snow-tubing park has continued to make snow when evening temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. The snow play area’s powerful fan guns continue to make snow at every opportunity to ensure quality snow conditions for the Christmas holiday season.

A key feature that makes Big Bear Snow Play stand out is its two Magic Carpet uphill lifts. A large moving conveyor belt, similar to an airport terminal people mover, transports riders (with inner tube in tow) to the top of snow-packed slopes. The Magic Carpet rides eliminate the stress of climbing the hill, which in turn provides opportunity for more downhill fun.

Snow tubing participants must be at least 36 inches tall. Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd., which is three miles east of Big Bear Village.

For more information, including hours of operation, call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.