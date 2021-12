SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The special session is now underway in Santa Fe, with lawmakers drawing new political boundaries and deciding how to spend a billion dollars in leftover stimulus money. The Senate kicked off the redistricting talks on Monday for a couple of hours, reviewing congressional map recommendations put together by a small citizen committee. “To get the boundaries that people believed represented their neighborhoods and their communities where they worked together had common social and economic interests,” Citizen Redistricting Committee Chair Edward Chavez stated.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO