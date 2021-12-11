ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Buttonwood Park Zoo’s ‘Art Gone Wild’ auction returns

By Leah Crowley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih8Bg_0dJts5FS00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Have you ever wanted a piece of art created by bear? How about a goose, or a red panda?

Bidding is now open for Buttonwood Park Zoo’s 8th Annual “Art Gone Wild” auction, which benefits the zoo’s conservation and education programs.

More than 60 paintings worked on by a number of the zoo’s furry and feathered residents are now up for auction here .

The auction ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Art Gone Wild 2021: View and bid on the pieces here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6sKj_0dJts5FS00

The zoo said the animals’ artistic instincts are aided by the zookeepers, who coordinate the holiday tradition over the course of several months.

The project is enriching for the animals since it helps stimulate their natural behaviors and strengthens the bonds with their keepers, according to the zoo.

The body of work varies greatly since some animals are trained to paint with brushes, while others use their paws, claws, tails and scales.

All purchased artwork is wrapped in a plastic sleeve and includes a card, photo of the artist and certificate of authenticity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
coronadonewsca.com

Shop Art In The Park ...

Shop Art In December At Coronado’s Art In The Park. Christmas shopping is approaching top priority, especially with the expected shortages in shops. Think about presenting a one-of-a-kind painting to those special people on your list. Art in the Park, sponsored by The Coronado Art Association, invites you to shop locally with them in December. Artists Tina Christiansen, Mary Hale, Jean Pierre Marques, Jim Nix, Connie Spitzer, and others will be displaying their.
CORONADO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Last chance to visit the zoo’s glowing — and wildly popular — Wild Lights exhibit

When the Sedgwick County Zoo opened the Wild Lights exhibit at the start of October, its staff tried to manage its attendance expectations. The traveling exhibit, put together by a company from China and featuring 250 glowing animal-shaped lanterns, was a new thing for Wichita: Nothing like it had been offered in the area before. The zoo’s administration wasn’t sure what the interest level would be locally, so they decided they’d be happy if 40,000 or 50,000 people came to see it.
WICHITA, KS
rcreader.com

Niabi Zoo’s Online Auction for African Painted Dogs Starts Today

COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (November 29, 2021) — The Niabi Zoos African Painted Dog campaign online auction starts today, November 29! The Niabi Zoo, with the help of our wonderful community of supporters and partners, has assembled an exciting assortment of auction items to bid on. “The selection of items to...
COAL VALLEY, IL
Reading Eagle

Art auction to be held in Pottsville

Block of Art will be holding another artist auction at the Black Rock Brewing Company in Pottsville. The auction on Sunday, Dec. 12, will feature BOA artist MaryAnn Price. Her work has been hanging at the Black Rock for the last several months, and the public will now have the opportunity to take some home.
POTTSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Auction#The Zoo#Goose#Animals#Buttonwood Park Zoo
KING-5

WildLanterns is back at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Explore the Woodland Park Zoo like never before with a lantern festival unlike any in the Northwest. WildLanterns is back for the second year! Hundreds of thousands of colorful LED (energy efficient) lights will illuminate the trees and landscapes throughout Discovery Loop. It serves as the perfect photo opportunity to capture holiday memories with families and friends.
SEATTLE, WA
WLUC

UPCM Celebrity Art Auction live now

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum’s annual celebrity art auction is live now. This year they’re staying with the online auction, but now ‘you’re the celebrity.’. Community members have a chance to bid on unique experiences like conducting the NMU Orchestra, riding a Zamboni, or having lunch with...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
KTEM NewsRadio

Cameron Park Zoo Introduces Their New ‘Wild Lights At The Zoo’ Holiday Exhibit

Tis the season to enjoy holiday festivities, even for the animals who call the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco home. I love the holidays and the festivities that come with them. The bright lights, the endless family time, and the festive spirit are what make the holidays special. If you're anything like me, then you're always looking for something fun to do with your loved ones, and now you can add Cameron Park Zoo to the list of special places to go and share an experience.
WACO, TX
cryptonews.com

Pak’s NFT Collection Breaks an Art Auction Price Record

Popular digital artist Pak has sold some 250,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for a total of USD 91.8m on the NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway - now considered to be the highest original price to be paid at an auction for the work of a living artist. The art collection, Merge, was...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Nevada Appeal

Wild Horse Children’s Theater returns to Carson City stage

Wild Horse Children’s Theater will present the Northern Nevada premiere of the Disney hit musical, “Moana, Jr!”. Performances are live on stage at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall in Carson City on Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12. Showtimes are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
CARSON CITY, NV
ottumwaradio.com

FACC to Hold Charity Art Auction

Tomorrow marks the kickoff of a two-month-long charity art auction at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. Assistant Director Mendy McAdams says there are over 70 pieces that the public can peruse, purchase, and take right off the walls and place in their homes. McAdams adds that some of the art is nearly a century old.
FAIRFIELD, IA
WGN Radio

Cats at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo show signs of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Signs of COVID-19 in animals have closed off exhibits at the Miller Park Zoo until further notice. According to Miller Park Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff, five big cats, including four snow leopards and a Sumatran Tiger, are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Zoo staff have closed the Katthoefer Animal Building, which houses […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
dailytrib.com

Cabinet Oak Project turning LBJ park history into art; show and auction in fall 2022

A call for artist entries has gone out for the Cabinet Oak Project, the Friends of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park recently announced. A juried art show, art auction, and celebration take place in the fall of 2022 and are centered around the Cabinet Oak, a sprawling live oak tree adjacent to the Texas White House on LBJ Ranch in Stonewall.
MUSEUMS
ashlandmass.com

Children’s Illustrators Auction Art Gallery Reception

This is your opportunity to see all of the art that has been donated for the Friends of the APL Children's Illustrators Auction! And, you might even be able to meet some of the illustrators - several of whom will be present. Please join us for this very special event and then plan to go home and bid, bid, bid!
ASHLAND, MA
WHO 13

Families head to Blank Park Zoo to visit Santa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo kicked off Santa at the Zoo on Saturday. The event allows kids and families to meet Santa Claus, tour the zoo, create holiday cards and write letters to Santa. According to Blank Park Zoo, Santa will write back. Blank Park Zoo says masks are optional at the event, […]
TRAVEL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wild Lights At The Zoo starts up again

This holiday season you can stroll through the Milwaukee County Zoo’s very own snow globe, and take in some glowing displays, tasty food, and beverages. Brian has info on the Zoo’s Wild Lights Night. About Milwaukee County Zoo Wild Lights Night (website) This December, the Milwaukee County Zoo...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
loudounnow.com

Purcellville’s Fence Art Displays Go to Auction

More months, Purcellville residents and visitors have enjoyed the work of 29 area artist displayed on around town. On Dec. 17, they can bid to take their favorite piece home. Discover Purcellville organized the “The Words on a Fence” campaign for its annual fundraiser. Each year, the organization sponsors a public art project auction to raise money to support community projects for the following year. This year, events included the End of Summer Block Party, painted Christmas decorations around town, and the Purcellville Halloween Block Party.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
laconiadailysun.com

Children's Auction magic returned for 40th fundraiser

TILTON — Jaimie Sousa didn’t know what to expect for the 40th Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Last year’s fundraiser garnered $435,809, a good ways short of the 2019 figure but still considered a success due to the considerable adaptations necessary to hold the event in the midst of a pandemic.
TILTON, NH
News 4 Buffalo

Zoo Lights returns to the Buffalo Zoo

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zoo Lights is back for another season at the Buffalo Zoo! This year get ready for more lights, more nights, and more fun. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak was in North Buffalo with the details. For tickets and more information head here. Zoo Lights runs every weekend from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets:  […]
BUFFALO, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy