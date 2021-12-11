Buttonwood Park Zoo’s ‘Art Gone Wild’ auction returns

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Have you ever wanted a piece of art created by bear? How about a goose, or a red panda?

Bidding is now open for Buttonwood Park Zoo’s 8th Annual “Art Gone Wild” auction, which benefits the zoo’s conservation and education programs.

More than 60 paintings worked on by a number of the zoo’s furry and feathered residents are now up for auction here .

The auction ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The zoo said the animals’ artistic instincts are aided by the zookeepers, who coordinate the holiday tradition over the course of several months.

The project is enriching for the animals since it helps stimulate their natural behaviors and strengthens the bonds with their keepers, according to the zoo.

The body of work varies greatly since some animals are trained to paint with brushes, while others use their paws, claws, tails and scales.

All purchased artwork is wrapped in a plastic sleeve and includes a card, photo of the artist and certificate of authenticity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.