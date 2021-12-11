ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WATCH | ETSU Football: A Championship Season, Quarterfinals Preview

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After last Saturday’s wild finish against Kennesaw State, the ETSU football team heads north to face North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.

News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins, Jesse Krull, and Nick Dugan previewed Saturday’s playoff matchup between the Buccaneers and the Bison.

ETSU vs. NDSU: What you need to know

Watch “ETSU Football: A Championship Season” below:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

