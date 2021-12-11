WATCH | ETSU Football: A Championship Season, Quarterfinals Preview
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After last Saturday’s wild finish against Kennesaw State, the ETSU football team heads north to face North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.
News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins, Jesse Krull, and Nick Dugan previewed Saturday’s playoff matchup between the Buccaneers and the Bison.ETSU vs. NDSU: What you need to know
Watch “ETSU Football: A Championship Season” below:
Part 1
Part 2
