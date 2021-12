A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly attacked his family members and then elbowed and headbutted responding police officers in Marengo. Jairo C. Vargas, 27, of the 1200 block of North State Street in Marengo, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery of a victim 60 years or older, four counts of domestic battery and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

MARENGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO