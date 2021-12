UPDATE 12/2/2021 2:45 p.m. – The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the incident near Lonestar Middle School. “On 12/2/21 at 0724hrs, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600blk of Rio Grande in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and located a 50 year old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied first aid to the male on scene and the male was transported to Shannon Medical Center via the San Angelo Fire Department. Lone Star Middle School was made aware of the police activity as the incident occurred at a residence in close proximity to the school. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division were contacted and they arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was learned that the injury was self-inflicted and the 50 year old male is receiving treatment at Shannon Medical Center at this time. It has been concluded that there is no danger to the public or the students at Lone Star Middle school.”

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO