CEO of DraftKings on 'Responsible Gaming' and 2021 Company Milestones

On Tuesday, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins spoke at a gaming summit hosted by Canaccord Genuity. Touching on a series of topics concerning his company (Nasdaq: DKNG), Robins offered a bit more color than usual. Here are five points that stuck out: 1. “Not the Kind of Players We Want” The most notable comments focused on the difference between casual and serious players. Robins said DraftKings offers an entertainment product, and that people who bet on sports for a profit are “not the kind of players we want.” In another part of the interview, Robins said that there’s evidence that players tend to concentrate...

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO