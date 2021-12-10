CEO of DraftKings on 'Responsible Gaming' and 2021 Company Milestones

Criteo has entered exclusive talks to acquire the ad-tech platform Iponweb in a deal valued at $380 million, according to a news release. The transaction, made up of $305 million cash and $75 million in treasury shares, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 pending approval from regulators and a review by Criteo's French Works Council.
Jason Robins most likely wasn’t talking about you. He wants to be very clear about that point. The DraftKings CEO made waves last week by telling the Canaccord Genuity Digital Gaming Summit his company wasn’t interested in attracting customers who are playing for profit, though even that synopsis doesn’t quite capture his full sentiment.
MonkeyBall, a Solana-based gaming platform, stated that it’s pleased their partners wanted to join the MonkeyBall journey and were able to hand-pick backers with a solid reputation and significant value-add. MonkeyBall’s backers include Alameda Research, DRIVE by Draftkings in their “first-ever” token round, Rainfall Ventures with their considerable gaming...
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. December 2021– (Plano, TX) – Bedrock Manufacturing Company, the parent of Shinola and Filson, has named Awenate Cobbina as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022. The appointment represents an expanded leadership role for Cobbina at BMC, where he currently serves as a member of the Board and runs investing and philanthropic activities for BMC’s largest investor.
CBRE Equity Research starts off sweeping coverage in the U.S. casino, sports betting and iGaming sector with Hold ratings on DraftKings (DKNG +3.0%) and Penn National Gaming (PENN +2.4%). Analyst John DeCree is cautious on the technical outlook for DKNG even after the recent share price drop. He notes that...
The past year has been filled with many milestones for the Decentral Games team. Achieving a first-mover advantage in the Metaverse is crucial, as interest in this concept continues to accelerate. Moreover, the company is now active in the play-to-earn gaming segment through its ICE Poker initiative. These milestones pave the way for enabling the future of non-custodial crypto-gameplay on the blockchain and in the virtual world. Its presence on the Polygon layer and Decentraland are essential steps in that direction.
Bedrock Manufacturing Co. (BMC), parent company of Shinola in Detroit, announced Awenate Cobbina has been named its new CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. This is an expansion of Cobbina’s leadership role at BMC, where he already serves as a member of the board of directors and runs investing and philanthropic activities for BMC’s larger investors.
UTICA — JETNET, a global provider of business aviation data headquartered in Utica, has named Greg Fell as the company’s first chief executive officer. Fell has nearly 30 years of senior management experience, including strategic development and IT infrastructure growth, across the industries of business aviation, automotive, software/technology, and social media.
DraftKings CEO Jason Robins shot back at high-profile short-seller Jim Chanos, accusing him of making unsupportable claims about the online betting platform in order to improve a bet he made that the company's stock would decline. "Some people will say anything to make a buck," the head of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)...
Jason Robins has hit back at DraftKings short-seller Jim Chanos, saying the legendary investor’s math “doesn’t add up.”. Chanos revealed on CNBC Thursday he had built a short position in DraftKings based on its current P&L numbers. “DraftKings has a valuation right now of 30 times runway revenue,” he told...
Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been in free fall over the last three months, trading down by nearly 50% since the beginning of September. Short seller Jim Chanos added some fuel to the DraftKings fire when he announced that he has been short the stock for "most of 2021." "You...
The World Lottery Association has recertified International Game Technology’s lottery operations, including ilottery, for its Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers. As part of the recertification, a WLA-approved assessor – EY – conducted the assessment of IGT’s lottery operations. The evaluation saw IGT provide an independent...
On Tuesday, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins spoke at a gaming summit hosted by Canaccord Genuity. Touching on a series of topics concerning his company (Nasdaq: DKNG), Robins offered a bit more color than usual. Here are five points that stuck out:
1. “Not the Kind of Players We Want”
The most notable comments focused on the difference between casual and serious players. Robins said DraftKings offers an entertainment product, and that people who bet on sports for a profit are “not the kind of players we want.”
In another part of the interview, Robins said that there’s evidence that players tend to concentrate...
Satya Nadella, Microsoft 's CEO, sold half of his shares in the company last week, according to a document from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Of the 1.7 million shares he owned, he sold 838,584 in the short term of two days. This sale is the largest he has made to date.
DraftKings does not want sports betting customers trying to turn a profit as it tries to build out a sustainable business model, according to its CEO. That was the message Tuesday from DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, who told a Canaccord investor summit that sports betting is entertainment first and foremost.
Three has completed the first phase of a multi-million-pound investment in its B2B division’s digital infrastructure, claiming the new platform will allow it to better serve its business customers. The operator has traditionally lagged behind its rivals in the business segment of the UK market but is now devoting...
Joe Inzerillo, a key architect of Disney Plus and the company’s other streaming services, is joining SiriusXM as chief product and technology officer. Inzerillo starts at SiriusXM on Jan. 10, 2022, and will report directly to CEO Jennifer Witz. He will lead a team of more than 1,500 engineers, product leaders and technology professionals. Going forward, Inzerillo also will oversee SiriusXM’s It and broadcast infrastructure teams.
Last week Vishal Garg, chief executive of Better.com, a site for buying homes for a mortgage, laid off 900 employees, 9 percent of the company’s total, during a meeting on Zoom. «I have no great news for you», says Garg in a reprise of the announcement circulated on social networks: «If you have been involved in this call it is because you are part of the unfortunate group that will be left at home. Your working relationship with us ends now, with immediate effect ».
