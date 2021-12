A California woman has been arrested and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing more than $320,000 in merchandise from local retail stores. Ekaterina Zharkova reportedly went into several TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack stores in Costa Mesa between Oct. 7 and Nov. 23, filled empty shopping bags with thousands of dollars in merchandise and left without paying, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a release.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO