Environment

Is Wrapping Paper Recyclable? Here’s the Deal

By Daisy Hernandez
Popular Mechanics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re interested in going a little greener this holiday season but don’t know where to start, one consideration you might want to take is using recyclable wrapping paper. With Christmas approaching at breakneck speed, this small change could help make your holidays a little more eco-friendly....

www.popularmechanics.com

marthastewart.com

Four Ways to Recycle—or Reuse—All That Holiday Wrapping Paper

Sustainable gift-giving allows you to lower your environmental impact while helping your friends and family live more eco-friendly lives, but presenting piles of green gifts in conventional wrapping paper—which just ends up in the trash—sends a mixed message. "Traditional wrapping paper is often dyed, laminated, or made up of small, non-paper additives, such as glitter or plastics, which makes it a difficult item to recycle," says Shaye DiPasquale of TerraCycle North America. "While people usually have the best intentions when they place non-recyclable materials in the recycling, this can actually cause an entire bin of otherwise good recyclables to be contaminated and thus, renders the entirety of its content non-recyclable." Ahead, several ways to recycle—or, better yet, reuse—holiday gift wrap.
ENVIRONMENT
countryliving.com

Recycling expert uncovers common Christmas wrapping paper mistakes

UK households produce over 25% more waste during the festive period, partly due to the amount of wrapping paper, festive bows and Christmas cards that are used when gifting presents to loved ones. As a result, it can be difficult to know what goes in the recycling bin. Recycling expert...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Wrapping Paper#Gift Wrapping#Recycle
williams-sonoma.com

How to Beautifully Wrap Gifts Without Wasting Paper

There are few small indulgences that can do more to build anticipation for the holidays than a few perfectly wrapped gifts. Yet, with recycling, reusing and repurposing always front of mind as we approach 2022, the scraps of discarded wrapping paper start to seem like a missed opportunity. Here’s a...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Residents of This City Can Now Recycle Paper Coffee Cups

The recycling system has endless flaws. Not only are many everyday, single-use products not actually recyclable, but there is also an astounding lack of education and public knowledge when it comes to what can be thrown in the blue bin. For instance, many people seem to have the wrong info on whether or not paper coffee cups are recyclable.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Wrapping paper that smells good enough to eat

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Del Monte is ‘freshening’ up the holiday tradition of wrapping presents with new fruit-scented wrapping paper. The festive and fruity paper highlights the scents of banana, pineapple and the elusive Pinkglow pineapple and features colorful graphics, inspired by each fruit’s look and scent. Starting Friday at 9:00 a.m. folks can enter […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Busted Holiday Lights Are the Worst, Especially When They Wind Up in Landfills. Here’s a Way To Recycle

If this Christmas light situation looks familiar, there’s an alternative to tossing out the tangled mess. A group of North Side alderpeople and community organizations are teaming up to recycle non-working holiday lights, which, it should be emphasized, cannot and should not be placed in regular recycling bins. (They choke recycling equipment like a chicken bone down the windpipe.)
CHICAGO, IL
Shropshire Star

Kellogg’s trials Corn Flakes paper liner to make packaging fully recyclable

While the outer card packaging of the company’s cereals boxes are recyclable, the plastic inner liner is not widely accepted in kerbside recycling. Kellogg’s is trialling fully recyclable packaging for its boxes of Corn Flakes, with the replacement of the plastic liner for paper. The food giant has said it...
ENVIRONMENT
countryliving.com

Here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree

Are you wondering how to recycle your Christmas tree? Whether you have an artificial Christmas tree or one you purchased from a Christmas tree farm, there are plenty of ways you can discard it properly in a way that is kind to the planet. Take a look at some Christmas...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Wrapping Papers

As the time to give and receive gifts is approaching, consumers are looking into ways to wrap them up; Plus has an excellent option with the 'Dissolvable Gift Wrap.’. Each roll of the Dissolvable Gift Wrap is 1.2 feet wide and 11 feet long. It is made with FSC paper, printed using bio-renewable ink, and made with 1% for the Planet organization. Holiday wrappers have two wrapping options as the designs on the roll are reversible. One side is blue and decorated with snowflakes and snowmen in snow-globes, and the other side is white with snowflakes and text saying “CLEANWITHPLUS” AND “DISSOLVE ME IN WATER.”
ENVIRONMENT
dailyplanetdc.com

Why recycling shredded paper is good for the environment

Although many businesses operate with technology, offices still regularly use paper documents. Unfortunately, some businesses believe that recycling their paper documents is dangerous since they could reveal confidential information. However, if you shred your documents, you can recycle them safely and mitigate this risk. When your business no longer requires...
ENVIRONMENT
theherbalacademy.com

DIY Herbal Wrapping Paper Craft

Anyone else love those quiet December nights? The ones where the work is done, the kitchen is closed, and there’s a calm? The soft glow from the twinkling lights fills the room. A classic holiday movie plays in the background. On these nights I love to brew a cup of tea and wrap presents with festive wrapping paper. Gift-giving has always been a little specialty of mine, perhaps due in part to my keen memory of people, observing their likes and preferences. It is one of my favorite things to do, giving something thoughtful to someone special.
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

Can Wax Paper Be Recycled? Environmentally Friendly Alternatives

Wax paper can’t be recycled with other paper items because the wax coating interferes with the recycling process. However, there are still plenty of different options to dispose of your wax paper in an environmentally friendly way. What Exactly Is Wax Paper?. Wax paper is parchment paper that’s been...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Sharon Kennedy: Christmas wrapping paper: A corporate windfall

Christmas wrapping paper is a booming business for the companies that make the enticing colorful rolls. It’s not like the old days when there wasn’t much variety. Santa Claus, his elves or a winter scene with reindeer and evergreens was about the limit. Now there’s an endless supply of paper with every holiday theme imaginable. For a classier, more elegant look, some folks ditch Santa and Rudolph for the sleek sheen of paper bearing a strong resemblance to tin foil.
ECONOMY
ndsuspectrum.com

Recycling isn’t limited to paper and plastic, clothing waste becoming an increasing problem

‘Throwaway’ culture is becoming more of a problem as fast fashion companies continue selling cheap, inexpensive clothing. New Years is less than a month away and picking out that perfect party outfit is next up on the to-do list. Most will head to Shein, Forever 21 or H&M for a cheap find, but isn’t there a better alternative to buying from these fast fashion industries who contribute to the overgrowing clothing waste?
FARGO, ND
NEWS CENTER Maine

ND Paper to recycle cardboard, reuse it to produce pulp

OLD TOWN, Maine — A pulp mill in Old Town is asking residents to drop off their corrugated cardboard, cereal, and pizza boxes to its facility to be recycled. ND Paper recently notified its employees and the communities of Orono, Old Town, Milford, and Bradley it will be taking OCC (or old corrugated containers) and recycling them down into a mixture that is used to produce pulp.
OLD TOWN, ME

