Is Wrapping Paper Recyclable? Here’s the Deal

Sustainable gift-giving allows you to lower your environmental impact while helping your friends and family live more eco-friendly lives, but presenting piles of green gifts in conventional wrapping paper—which just ends up in the trash—sends a mixed message. "Traditional wrapping paper is often dyed, laminated, or made up of small, non-paper additives, such as glitter or plastics, which makes it a difficult item to recycle," says Shaye DiPasquale of TerraCycle North America. "While people usually have the best intentions when they place non-recyclable materials in the recycling, this can actually cause an entire bin of otherwise good recyclables to be contaminated and thus, renders the entirety of its content non-recyclable." Ahead, several ways to recycle—or, better yet, reuse—holiday gift wrap.

