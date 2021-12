To get a vibe for Cornwall-based Pop Punk band Screaming Meemies, look no further than this story:. “One day we were having practice and our drummer, Joe Syvertsen, came down into the basement like always but this time something was off. He was a little crispy and his hair was standing on end. We asked him if he was alright and throwing up his burnt hands, he exclaimed that he had been electrocuted just before practice. We asked if he was hurt and he said ‘a little, but electricity can’t stop me from jamming.’”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO