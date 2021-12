DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Jefferson County Schools said Dandridge Elementary School students are being dismissed immediately after a fire in one of the bathrooms on Monday. The school closed in response to the fire that began just prior to the start of the school day, according to a release from the school district. The incident began at 7:50 a.m. in a restroom on the 2nd-grade hallway after a student used a device to set toilet paper on fire in one of the stalls.

DANDRIDGE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO