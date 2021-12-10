PHOTO: Hulk Hogan Spotted Using A Walking Cane

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has made it no secret that he doesn't get along with some of the other all-time greats in the pro wrestling industry. In a new interview with The Calgary Sun, Hart was asked about his influence on future generations of pro wrestlers when the subject of Hulk Hogan came up. Hart said, "I think it all goes back to when (WWE commentator) Gorilla Monsoon called me the 'Excellence of Execution.' I was just a guy who did everything right. I remember when I started wrestling, I knew how everything worked. I knew how to take turnbuckle (hits to the chest), I knew how to body slam," Hart said. "When you want to watch how to do something in wrestling, you watch my matches back. You'll learn how to do a Sharpshooter. That's how you do it. Want to learn how to do a standing suplex? That's how you do it. I was always that guy.

