With the first season of Young Rock on NBC the series cast some actors to play larger than life characters that fought inside the ring including Matthew Willig as André the Giant, Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik, Kevin Makely as Randy Savage, Wayne Mattei as Sgt. Slaughter, Matthew Farrelly as Ric Flair, and Jade Drane as Roddy Piper. Another key member of The Rock's life that also appears in the series is none other than Vince McMahon, the madman behind the WWF and WWE. Comedian Adam Ray stepped into the iconic role for the show's first season and speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for his series Crossing Swords confirmed that he's still hoping to cross paths with the man himself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO