Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is warning that the US may not survive another Trump presidency or White House bid, especially were it to come coupled with Republican control of Congress.The 2016 Democratic nominee joined NBC’s Willie Geist for an interview that aired on Sunday TODAY in which she gave a stark prediction about the lengths Mr Trump and his Republican allies would go to change the fabric of US politics should they achieve power again.“If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again,” said Ms Clinton, who went on to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO