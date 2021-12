Dheiu Deing scored a career-high 27 points to lead UTSA past St. Mary’s 75-65 on Monday night at the Convocation Center. Here are several thoughts from the game…. Deing Looking More Comfortable. Newcomer Dheiu Deing is looking more comfortable in UTSA’s offense. Early in the season he was shooting low percentage shots. In recent games Deing is getting better looks. Tonight he scored 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field including three from beyond the three-point arc. Deing was also active on the board as he grabbed 11 rebounds. He had four assists as well.

