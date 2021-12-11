ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

16-year-old studying nuclear physics at MSU

By Yasmeen Ludy
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLcgw_0dJtn1Fp00

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has a 16-year-old prodigy on their hands studying nuclear physics. Her name is Maya Wallach.

"I know a lot of people have called her prodigy. We just call her Maya," said Maya's mom, Kenya Wallach. "She's just my baby."

Maya Wallach is a 16-year-old girl from Virginia. Her love for learning about dinosaurs as a child, later sparked her interest in computer programming, engineering and now physics.

Wallach said she chose to attend MSU for two reasons.

"They've got the best nuclear physics program here," she said, "and, second, I met a professor that worked here, Dr. Paul. And he convinced me to come here."

"I received a call the summer of 2020 from some colleagues of mine, faculty at another institution. They met Maya at conference. I believe it was the black engineering conference. They wanted to have me part of a discussion with her and her parents," said Paul Gueye, an associate professor of physics at MSU.

Gueye began working with Maya when she was 15 years old.

"After about a couple of weeks, or so I realized she was kind of a unique student. She was able to solve some problems that usually second year, undergraduate physics majors are doing," he said.

Wallach said what she finds interesting about physics "is that I guess it just teaches me more about the world around me."

Her parents Kenya and Adam Wallach, are both educators. They taught Maya how to learn and think for herself.

When Maya and her siblings reached third grade, they were encouraged to find answers to their own questions.

"I think it made me want to learn independently more," Wallach said.

Maya is a busy student juggling school work, research, an internship at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"I'm very proud of her for what she's accomplished so far," her mom said. "She did mention that one of her motivating factors is to be better than me..."

Wallach's advice to young women interested in this area of study is to, "just go for it," because there's never been a better time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
State
Virginia State
City
East Lansing, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prodigy
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

CNN

770K+
Followers
119K+
Post
616M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy