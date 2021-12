A Buford man entered a guilty plea Thursday to a charge that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during a breach of the federal building on Jan. 6, 2021. Verden Andrew Nalley, 50, could spend six months in prison and pay a fine of as much as $9,500 for his illegal entry into the Capitol, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The newspaper report said he spent 30 minutes in the Capitol's rotunda and crypt.

